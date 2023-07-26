Sutlej overflows at Pakpattan, inundates villages, submerges standing crops

The flow of water in the Ravi River at Shahdara railway bridge is up to 35,000 cusecs. On the other hand, there is a moderate-level flood in rivers Sutlej and Indus at Head Sulemanki.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, there is an increase in the flow of water under the new and old Ravi bridges, and Shahdara Railway Bridge.

It further said the districts of Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar may be affected by possible floods.

The Indus River is in a moderate-level flood at Chashma Barrage, the PDMA spokesperson said, as a current of 388,000 cusecs flows towards Taunsa.

There is a low-level flood in the Indus at the Tarbela, Kalabagh, Taunsa and Guddu Barrage, he added.

He further said there is a moderate flood at Sulemanki Barrage in the Sutlej River with the flow of water at 84,430 cusecs. There is also a low-level flood at Ganda Singhwala Barrage.

In Pakpattan, the water level has risen, the Sutlej River has overflown and inundated three villages. The floodwater has trapped cattle and submerged standing crops.

A rescue operation is underway to save the trapped population.

The PDMA has also warned of flood in the districts of Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, as an Indian dam on Sutlej River fills to capacity, the inflow of water to Pakistan has increased, while a current of 73,300 cusecs has reached Ganda Singhwala from India.

The water flow has also increased at Guddu Barrage. The volume of the current has reached 300,000 cusecs and is expected to rise to 400,000.