Misbah-ul-Haq in talks with former cricketers for technical committee membership

Misbah-ul-Haq, the head of the PCB Technical Committee, has been actively engaging with various cricketers to join the committee.

Sources privy to the development said that former cricketers such as Inzamam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Latif, and Azhar Ali have been in talks with him. While some of them have expressed interest and sought time to consider becoming members of the committee, others declined due to their busy schedules.

In an upcoming meeting, Misbah-ul-Haq is scheduled to meet with Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB management committee.

During this meeting, Haq plans to propose Zaka Ashraf’s name for the position of chief selector. The race for the chief selector’s role also includes former Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Once the chief selector is appointed, the squad for the Asia Cup and the World Cup will be announced. Misbah-ul-Haq’s technical committee is actively involved in the preparation of the domestic structure.

Recently, an important meeting was held between Misbah-ul-Haq and Junaid Zia at NCA to discuss the domestic season.

He instructed Junaid Zia to ensure all departments are ready for the upcoming season and to complete the arrangements by next week. The committee is determined to streamline and enhance domestic cricket in the country.