Toshakhana criminal case: ECP opposes PTI chief’s adjournment, exemption pleas

The election commission opposed the PTI chairman’s plea for exemption from appearance in the court, saying the high court has not granted any stay in the Toshakhana criminal case.

This was said in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court that was hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan.

The commission’s counsel said the previous day’s exemption request has been re-filed, adding the high court has not yet given any stay on the case.

Saad Hassan said there is no justification to halt the trial, and the proceedings should continue.

He remarked that the PTI chief had sought a one-day stay on the case from the Supreme Court, which remarked that the hearing in the trial court cannot be stopped.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan requested to take the court’s questions instead of his client Imran Khan. He also requested for adjournment in the hearing till Monday.

The election commission’s lawyers opposed the pleas for exemption from appearance as well as adjournment.

The counsel said Imran Khan will take the questions from the court himself after the holidays.

Judge Humayun Dilawar suggested the court summon Imran Khan by 2pm.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan filed an application for adjournment of the hearing as well as one for exemption from the appearance of the PTI chief.

Khawaja Harris is busy in the Supreme Court and accountability court, the lawyer said.

Judge Dilawar asked if the Supreme Court issued a restraining order on proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The election commission’s lawyer replied in the negative, saying the application was rejected.