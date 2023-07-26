Toshakhana case: Imran Khan sent questionnaire, warned of warrant over non-appearance

The additional sessions judge provided a questionnaire to the lawyers of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshahana criminal case, and instructed him to record his statement tomorrow or an arrest warrant will be issued.

Judge Humayun Dilawar remarked that non-bailable arrest warrant will be issued if the PTI chief does not appear in court tomorrow.

The district and sessions court put off the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan till tomorrow.

The election commission’s lawyer said the suspect should know what the case is against him.

The court prepared a questionnaire under Section 342 of CrPC. It handed over the 35-question questionnaire to the PTI chief’s lawyers.

Imran Khan’s request for exemption from today’s appearance was also approved.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan should ensure the PTI chief will be present in the court tomorrow, the court directed.

Barrister Gohar requested for an adjournment in the hearing till July 31.

The judge warned that if the suspect did not appear tomorrow, a non-bailable arrest warrant will be issued against him.

The PTI chairman has been summoned to record his statement in his personal capacity tomorrow.

The court adjourned the hearing till 11am tomorrow.

Earlier during the hearing, the election commission opposed the PTI chairman’s plea for exemption from appearance in the court, saying the high court has not granted any stay in the Toshakhana criminal case.

This was said in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court that was hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan.

The commission’s counsel said the previous day’s exemption request has been re-filed, adding the high court has not yet given any stay on the case.

Saad Hassan said there is no justification to halt the trial, and the proceedings should continue.

He remarked that the PTI chief had sought a one-day stay on the case from the Supreme Court, which remarked that the hearing in the trial court cannot be stopped.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan requested to take the court’s questions instead of his client Imran Khan. He also requested for adjournment in the hearing till Monday.

The election commission’s lawyers opposed the pleas for exemption from appearance as well as adjournment.

The counsel said Imran Khan will take the questions from the court himself after the holidays.

Judge Humayun Dilawar suggested the court summon Imran Khan by 2pm.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan filed an application for adjournment of the hearing as well as one for exemption from the appearance of the PTI chief.

Khawaja Harris is busy in the Supreme Court and accountability court, the lawyer said.

Judge Dilawar asked if the Supreme Court issued a restraining order on proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The election commission’s lawyer replied in the negative, saying the application was rejected.