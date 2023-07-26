Scientists uncover Earth-like planet so close, it’s hard to believe!

Scientists have discovered an Earth-like planet that could potentially be habitable for humans, and it’s relatively close in cosmic terms, just 31 light-years away.

Named ‘Wolf 1069 b,’ it orbits a red dwarf star called Wolf 1069. This exoplanet is the sixth-closest one found so far, meaning it orbits a star outside our solar system.

Wolf 1069 b falls within the habitable zone of its solar system, where water could exist in liquid form, making it a possible candidate for supporting life.

While it orbits much closer to its star than Earth does to the Sun, the star is dim, which may allow for the existence of liquid water despite the proximity.

The discovery was made through the CARMENES study, a long-term project searching for exoplanets using the ‘radial velocity method.’

By observing the ‘wobble’ of a star caused by the gravitational pull of a planet, scientists can identify potential exoplanets.

Although Wolf 1069 b offers hope as an Earth-like planet with the possibility of liquid water, further research and exploration are needed to determine its true habitability and whether it could one day become a potential new home for humans.