Interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi extended in Al-Qadir, Toshakhana cases

The accountability court has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption and Toshakhana cases till July 31.

The court also accepted Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from today’s appearance.

On being asked, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar apprised the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Harris was in the Supreme Court and then had to go to the high court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir suggested the hearing be adjourned for tomorrow.

Barrister Gohar said tomorrow they had to appear in the high court, as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.

After that there are Muharram holidays, he added, and asked for a date after the break.

The accountability court extended the interim bail till July 31, and said the parties will have to extended final arguments on the interim bail on July 31.

The PTI chief appeared before the accountability court along with his lawyers. He was allowed to leave after marking his attendance.