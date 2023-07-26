Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan offers essential ‘climate stress tools’: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday stated that the incumbent government has proudly passed the country’s National Adaptation Plan – which will give Pakistan the essential tools to adapt to the risks of “climate stress”.

On his official Twitter handle, the premier wrote: “Climate change is redefining every human experience on the planet, especially Pakistan”.

He added, “In the long journey to build resilience, our government is proud to pass our country’s National Adaptation Plan, which will give Pakistan the essential tools to adapt to the risks of climate stress”.

He further added that the devastating floods that occurred last year were a result of climate change, stressing that the floods served as a clear example of how climate change impacts various aspects of society, including development, economy, human lives, and national security.

“All the more reason to invest in climate adaptation to build our core capacities to fully cope with the challenge,” he affirmed.

The premier then lauded Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, her team and other stakeholders for their “excellent work” regarding the project.

Shehbaz Sharif also chaired the third meeting of the International Partners Support Group to review the ongoing rehabilitation & reconstruction of the flood-affected areas in the country.

The meeting of the Group, which was formed after the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva, was held on Tuesday to mark one year of the devastating floods that exacted a heavy toll on Pakistan.

In another tweet, the prime minister said that in his speech during the meeting, he reiterated the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to build back better under the 4RF Framework (Resilient recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction).

“I appreciated all the international development donors, partners and friendly countries for their timely and generous assistance and assured them of transparent, effective and efficient utilization of foreign assistance duly audited by a third party of global repute,” he added.

He also thanked the UNDP that had carried out excellent coordination and collaboration between the government of Pakistan and the international community.