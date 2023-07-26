Cabinet okays e-protection, data protection bills; defers hemp policy

A meeting of the federal cabinet has approved the E-Protection Bill 2023 and the Personal Data Protection Bill.

The meeting was briefed on the two bills by IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting was expected to take up a 12-point agenda.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the national hemp policy, as a briefing was given to the participants.

The e-safety bill related to securing personal data was also presented in the meeting.

The cabinet postponed the hemp policy owing to objections. The prime minister constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for further consideration.

It also approved amendment to the rules of the Board of Investment, while the Special Investment Facilitation Council was made part of the board.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion and exclusion of names of 55 people from the Exit Control List.

A summary for the restructuring of accountability courts was also part of the meeting agenda.

The cabinet was also expected to approve the restructuring of the board of SNGPL.

The decisions of the ECC, CCLC and other committees were also expected be ratified.

According to the inside story of the cabinet meeting, it has become a challenge for the government to get the electoral reforms bill approved by parliament.

The PML-N’s ministerial committee has reportedly failed to negotiate with their allies.

The PPP is reported to have agreed to amendments to the Elections Act, while it has opposed giving wide-ranging powers to the caretaker government, according to sources.

Opposition leader Raja Riaz has also criticized the government and opposed an increase in the powers of the caretaker prime minister, the sources added.

They further said the government is likely to make efforts to appease its allied party ministers through a briefing in the cabinet.

The prime minister is also expected to remove the allies’ concerns on the reforms bill, sources said.

Reportedly, all government ministers have been instructed to ensure their attendance in parliament.