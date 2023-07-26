Dollar gets a beating from rupee after 8-day surge

After an eight-day consecutive surge in the price of dollar, the Pakistani rupee has managed to put a pause to it.

On Wednesday morning, the trading session started with a fall for the American currency worth a good Rs1.02.

The foreign currency was traded at Rs287.50 after this slump.

In the open market also, the mighty dollar received a thrashing from the rupee and lost Rs2. It was being traded at Rs292.

Over the last eight days, the US dollar gained Rs12.50 against the rupee in the interbank market.