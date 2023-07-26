NEPRA further jacks up electricity tariff

In yet another power tariff hike, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday jacked up electricity prices by Rs1.81 per unit, Samaa TV reported.

According to details, Nepra has given the green light to a significant hike in electricity prices for government-run distribution companies (DISCOs).

The increase, amounting to Rs1.81 per unit, comes as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for May and will take effect in the coming billing cycle.

The approval by NEPRA means that consumers of government discos will face an additional burden of approximately Rs24 billion. However, this adjustment will not affect Lifeline customers (low-income consumers), charging stations, or K Electric customers.

In a separate development, NEPRA has also approved a separate increase of Rs2.31 per unit for electricity consumers in Karachi. This decision will cost an additional Rs4.30 billion for the citizens of the metropolis.

The additional charge for both government discos and Karachi consumers will be reflected in their electricity bills for the month of August.

The regulatory authority has clarified that the increase was made in the context of the monthly fuel adjustment for June.

Commenting on the decision, a NEPRA spokesperson stated that the hike in electricity prices was necessitated by the rising cost of fuel during the month of May.

List of electricity distribution companies of Pakistan

Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) oversees a network of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) responsible for the efficient distribution of electricity within their designated regions.

These DISCOs procure electricity from various sources, including the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), PEPCO, and private Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and subsequently supply it to customers in their respective areas. All of these DISCOs are government-owned, except for K-Electric, which underwent privatization in 2005.

The list of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) operating in Pakistan comprises: