Earn Bitcoin while exploring major cities—Find out how!

The sMiles mobile app, known for rewarding users with Bitcoin for everyday activities like walking and shopping, has now taken things to the next level.

With the introduction of “Bitcoinverse,” a location-based game similar to Pokémon Go, users can now hunt for secret stashes of satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, in real-world locations.

To participate in Bitcoinverse, users simply need to follow the big, orange Bitcoin logo on the app’s map, leading them to nearby locations where they can claim their rewards.

While the rewards may not be substantial, it offers a fun and innovative way to engage with the app and explore different areas.

This new feature is made possible by advertisers who sponsor locations on the map to promote their businesses.

However, users can rest assured that all sponsors are clearly identified within the app, and additional information about the sponsors is also provided.

Currently, the feature is being rolled out to sMiles’ user base of approximately 140,000 individuals. The reward locations are primarily concentrated in major cities across the United States and Europe.

However, the app’s creators have plans to expand its functionalities in the future, introducing in-store deals and surveys to enhance engagement and interaction with users.

sMiles aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that benefits both players and brands. By rewarding users for participating and exploring, the app fosters a strong loyalty bond between brands and customers.

With its Bitcoin rewards system, sMiles believes that it offers the best loyalty tool possible, appealing to young and tech-savvy users.

While sMiles is not the first app to combine location-based gaming with Bitcoin rewards, it is part of a growing trend in the tech world.

Numerous apps and games are tapping into the power of Bitcoin to boost user engagement and loyalty.