Ecuador prison riot leaves at least 31 dead

In the wake of a deadly wave of violence within Ecuador’s prison system, the death toll has risen to 31, leaving the nation in shock and prompting immediate action from President Guillermo Lasso.

The escalating situation has led the government to impose a 60-day state of emergency across the country’s penitentiary facilities.

The violence, which began in the notorious Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, saw battles erupt between rival gangs, resulting in 18 fatalities and 14 injuries.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the prosecutor’s office deployed around 2,700 soldiers to take control of the overcrowded prison.

In addition to the casualties and unrest, inmates took numerous prison guards hostage.

Now, Interior Minister Juan Zapata has confirmed that the security forces have taken control of the prisons, but did not provide immediate details about the condition of the hostages.

Ecuador has been grappling with the challenge of prison violence for years. The country’s prisons suffer from severe overcrowding, which makes it difficult for the authorities to keep rival gang members separated.

This overcrowding has contributed to a series of deadly gang fights, resulting in hundreds of inmate fatalities over the years. Moreover, such violence tends to be coordinated, with riots breaking out simultaneously in multiple prisons across different regions.