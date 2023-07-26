Four Dolphin personnel booked for harassing families in public places

A case has been registered against four officials of the newly inaugurated Dolphin Force in Islamabad, following complaints of harassment from families in public places.

According to details, the case was filed at Ramna police station by the Station House Officer (SHO) on behalf of the affected families.

The accused officials have been identified as Ihsan Abbas, Ehsanullah, Ghulam Rasool, and Naeem Ishaq.

These personnel were part of the recently established Dolphin Force – an elite police unit aimed at maintaining law and order in the capital city.

According to the police complaint, they allegedly engaged in misconduct and harassed families at various public locations within the city.

The complainants stated that the Dolphin Force officials ‘misused their authority and intimidated innocent civilians’, causing distress to families who were simply going about their daily routines in public areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the Dolphin Force only a few days ago.