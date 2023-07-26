Stop using phones while on the toilet, here’s why

Many of us have the habit of using our phones while sitting on the toilet, but a doctor has issued a warning about this practice.

According to stats from YouGov, 57% of people admit to using their phone on the loo, and a staggering 9 out of 10 of us take our smartphones to the bathroom.

Using your phone on the toilet can lead to health issues, particularly concerning the anus.

When you spend prolonged periods scrolling through social media or watching videos, it can put extra pressure on your anus, leading to haemorrhoids.

This is because the act of sitting and straining can cause the haemorrhoids to engorge with blood, resulting in symptoms like pain, swelling, or bleeding.

Moreover, taking your phone to the bathroom exposes it to bacteria from the surroundings.

The bathroom is rife with germs, and touching your phone after leaving the bathroom transfers these bacteria to your hands.

A study from 2017 revealed that cell phones can carry harmful bacteria like E.coli, which can cause serious illnesses like diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and fever.

To minimize the risks and reduce the levels of bacteria, it is advised to spend only as much time on the toilet as needed for a bowel movement.

Don’t linger unnecessarily, and if the urge to go isn’t there, get up and do something else. The ideal time spent on the loo is one to 15 minutes.

After using the bathroom, always remember to wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, using alcohol-based hand sanitiser is a good alternative.

Lastly, if you can’t resist bringing your phone to the toilet, make sure to close the toilet seat before flushing.

When you flush, fecal particles can be released into the air and land on your phone, making it essential to wipe it down with an antibacterial wipe.

Taking these precautions can help protect your health and keep harmful bacteria at bay.