Money » Finance

China approves deferment of Pakistan’s $2.1bn loan for two years

Finance Ministry sources say Pakistan will not have to pay additional interest on loan
Shakeel Ahmed Jul 26, 2023
China has approved the deferment of a loan of $2.1 billion to Pakistan for two years.

According to sources in the Finance Ministry, China’s Exim Bank has officially informed Pakistan about the deferment through a letter.

Pakistan will not have to pay additional interest on the loan, the ministry sources added.

They further said that the loan agreement had been extended from July 21, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the country’s foreign exchange reserves had further increased by $600 million.

Launching the Prime Minister’s Youth Sports Initiative in Islamabad, the PM had said the Exim Bank of China provided this roll over to the country.

China

loan

Finance Ministry

exim bank

