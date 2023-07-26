If you’re still on Android KitKat, read this now!

Google puts an end to Android KitKat support, marking a permanent break for the once-popular operating system.

With newer Android versions gaining traction, the decade-old Android 4.4, affectionately known as Android KitKat, has seen its user base dwindle.

Google recently revealed its decision to discontinue support for KitKat due to its active device count falling below 1%, making it less appealing for users with many features unavailable on this outdated version.

As of August, Google Play Services will no longer be updated for Android KitKat, prompting users to consider upgrading to a newer Android version.

The current most popular Android version is Android 11, but Android 14 is on the horizon and holds the potential to become the new favourite with its forthcoming exciting features like “Fidelity,” offering enhanced customization options.

Flagship phones from major brands like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Sony are set to receive Android 14 next month.

Among the anticipated devices to get the Android 14 rollout are Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and OnePlus 11.

For the few users still clinging to Android KitKat, Google’s decision serves as a reminder that it’s time to embrace the latest advancements.

Make the switch to a more up-to-date Android version to ensure access to the latest features and improvements.