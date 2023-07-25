2023- The Great year for Pakistan in sports

There was a time in 1994, when Pakistan was world champion in four different sports, Cricket, Squash, Hockey and Snooker, but there were some disappointing performances in last decade.

Pakistan failed to win any medal at Olympics in this decade, but now there have been some good signs recently in different sports, as Pakistan won many titles in last few months.

Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan defeated India in a cricket final once again on 23 July, as the Shaheens thrashed the arch-rivals by 128 runs.

There were many similarities between Champions Trophy 2017 and Emerging Asia Cup win, as both times Pakistan’s skipper was wicket-keeper whereas India were captained by former Under-19 World Cup winner.

There was replay of Fakhar Zaman and Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball moment as well, as this time Saim Ayub survived the dismissal due to no-ball. There was another century opening partnership and big score of 353.

Pakistan defeated India by more than 100 runs on both occasions, so it was another memorable win for Pakistan.

Squash

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship in Australia, as he defeated Egypt’s Muhammad Zakaria in the final.

Hamza Khan ended Pakistan’s 37-year drought in the Squash court, as Jansher Khan was the last junior world champion of Squash in 1986.

The youngster had also won the British Junior Open Squash in 2020 and US Junior Open squash championship in 2021.

Snooker

Last month, Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan had made history in Tehran, when he defeated crowd favourite Milad Pourali Darehchi 5-2 to win the title.

He had also defeated India’s Digvijay Kadyan 4-3 in the Quarterfinal, as he lost in the Quarterfinal of Men’s team event after a close fight.

Tennis

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi ended his four-year drought with an ATP Challenger title in Romania.

He won a Challenger title on clay court after eight years with his Colombian partner Nicolás Barrientos.

Tekken 7

Pakistan’s trio of Arslan Siddique, Atif Butt and Imran Khan made history on 9 July, as they defeated the South Korean team in a thrilling final in Riyadh.

The team also won $500,000 as prize money as Japan finished third in the event and USA finished fourth.

Scrabble

Pakistan’s Hammad Hadi Khan made the nation proud as he won the diamond category of World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC) in Las Vegas, USA.

Hammad Hadi Khan had also won the Princess Cup in 2017 and 2018. He vowed to win many more titles for Pakistan in future.