Pak-China aim to boost economic opportunities through tourism exchanges

Muhammad Abu Bakar, Chairman of the National Assembly Parliamentary Affairs Committee, emphasised the potential benefits of tourist exchanges between Pakistan and China, especially for Pakistan’s economy.

He expressed that Pakistan’s natural beauty, including attractions in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and the northern areas, would be enticing for Chinese tourists.

In a special conversation with China Media Group’s Urdu Service, Abu Bakar extended an invitation to Chinese friends to visit Pakistan and hoped that promoting tourism exchanges would lead to new economic activities, benefiting both countries and the region.

He stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges to foster better understanding and meet the requirements of the new era.

Abu Bakar lauded the remarkable development of the People’s Republic of China under President Xi Jinping’s leadership and congratulated them on the 70th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Regarding the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship, he noted its continuous strengthening over the years.

Abu Bakar expressed admiration for China’s rapid development, far surpassing what he had previously heard and read.

He praised China’s consistent support and firm stance during Pakistan’s difficult times, emphasising the pride they have in their great neighbour and friendly country.

Discussing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Abu Bakar regarded it as a pilot project of the BRI and a true game changer for Pakistan and the region.

CPEC has provided valuable opportunities for high-level development and attracted significant Chinese investment, resulting in positive changes for Pakistan’s progress.

He believes that CPEC will continue to bring new opportunities for development in Pakistan.

Abu Bakar conveyed his gratitude for the warm hospitality received from Chinese friends and extended well-wishes for the enduring Pakistan-China friendship.