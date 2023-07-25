From Hollywood newcomer to ‘Barbie’ - Margot Robbie’s incredible journey

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress with exceptional talent and magnetic screen presence, has had an incredible journey in Hollywood, leading her to be cast as the iconic Barbie in the upcoming live-action film.

Margot Robbie burst onto the Hollywood scene with her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Her captivating performance garnered critical acclaim and catapulted her into the spotlight.

Following her impressive debut, Margot Robbie continued to make waves in the industry with a series of stellar performances in films like “Focus” (2015), “Suicide Squad” (2016), and “I, Tonya” (2017) – the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

As her career soared, Margot Robbie established herself as a powerhouse actress, deftly navigating between diverse roles, from portraying the enigmatic Harley Quinn to portraying real-life figures with emotional depth and authenticity.

The announcement of Margot Robbie’s casting as Barbie in the live-action film marked a significant milestone in her career. The movie is expected to offer a modern and empowering take on the iconic doll’s character, showcasing Margot’s acting prowess and range.

Margot Robbie’s journey in Hollywood is a testament to her talent and dedication, propelling her to be one of the most sought-after and versatile actresses in the industry. As she takes on the iconic role of Barbie, fans eagerly await yet another chapter in the remarkable journey of this extraordinary actress.