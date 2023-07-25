IMF warns US of recession

The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, expressed that the United States’ economy is walking a “very narrow path” to avoid a recession.

During an interview at the IMF’s headquarters in Washington, Gourinchas emphasised that a recession is not part of their baseline scenario. However, he warned that the US economy must exercise caution and prudence to avoid such an outcome and smoothly reach its inflation target.

The IMF recently raised its global growth forecast for 2023 to 3%, citing the resilient service sector activity in the first quarter of the year.

Nevertheless, the majority of growth is still expected to come from emerging and developing economies, with countries like the United States, Germany, and Japan projected to grow at a slower pace compared to China and India.

Despite the positive outlook for China’s economy, the IMF report highlighted growing risks, particularly in its real estate sector.

China’s rapid economic rebound following the pandemic may be showing signs of weakening faster than anticipated, causing concerns about its future strength.

The IMF predicts China’s economy to grow by 5.2 % this year, but lingering slack in the Chinese economy could affect prices.

The positive impact of this slack has contributed to a more favourable global inflation outlook.

The IMF forecasts a slowdown in consumer price increases from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% this year, largely influenced by the decline in Chinese inflation.

However, this situation poses challenges for Chinese policymakers who might need to implement stronger monetary and fiscal policies to support the economy.

Overall, while the global economy seems to be on a positive trajectory, attention and prudence are required to navigate through potential risks and uncertainties in both the US and China’s economic landscapes.