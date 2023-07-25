Manish Malhotra chooses Kriti Sanon to play legendary ’Meena Kumari in biopic

Manish Malhotra, the renowned Bollywood fashion designer, is set to make his directorial debut with a highly-anticipated biopic on the legendary actress Meena Kumari.

Manish Malhotra selected the versatile and talented Kriti Sanon to essay the iconic role of Meena Kumari in the film.

Meena Kumari, often referred to as the “Tragedy Queen” of Indian cinema, left an indelible mark with her powerful performances and captivating persona. Her life and career have long fascinated both film enthusiasts and filmmakers, leading to the creation of a biopic to honour her legacy.

Kriti Sanon, known for her compelling performances in films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Luka Chuppi,” and “Mimi,” has garnered praise for her acting prowess and versatility. Her selection for the challenging role of Meena Kumari is expected to add depth and authenticity to the portrayal of the iconic actress’s life journey.

As a director, Manish Malhotra’s unique perspective as a celebrated designer and his profound understanding of Bollywood’s glamour and grandeur is likely to infuse the biopic with a visually captivating narrative.

Fans and the film industry eagerly await the release of the Meena Kumari biopic, which promises to be a homage to the illustrious actress’s talent and struggles and an ode to the golden era of Indian cinema.

As Kriti Sanon steps into the shoes of Meena Kumari under Manish Malhotra’s directorial vision, the biopic is poised to be the celebration of the actress’s legacy, breathing life into the iconic figure and preserving her memory for generations to come.