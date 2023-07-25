Pastor attends funeral of girl he probably killed

A retired US church pastor, David Zandstra, has been charged with the murder and kidnapping of eight-year-old Gretchen Harrington, who went missing on August 15, 1975, while attending a summer Bible camp in the Philadelphia suburb of Marple Township.

Interest in the case was reignited when an anonymous woman came forward earlier this year, claiming that she believed her best friend’s father, Zandstra, was responsible for the crime.

At the time of Gretchen’s disappearance, Zandstra was the pastor at Trinity Christian Reform Church, where the Bible camps were held.

He had reportedly invited Gretchen into his car while her father was not in sight, and she never showed up at the Reformed Presbyterian Church where the camp was held.

Zandstra was the one who reported her disappearance to the police that morning. Two months later, her remains were found in a nearby wooded area.

Zandstra’s actions following Gretchen’s disappearance were particularly troubling, as he acted as a family friend during the funeral and for years thereafter.

He was even involved in the search for Gretchen and presided over her funeral.

The case gained renewed attention thanks in part to the book “Marple’s Gretchen Harrington Tragedy: Kidnapping, Murder, and Innocence Lost in Suburban Philadelphia,” published last year.

The book shed light on the events surrounding the crime and helped surface new leads.

In January of this year, investigators spoke with the best friend of Zandstra’s daughter, who revealed disturbing information.

She recalled that at age 10, she had once woken up to find the pastor groping her. She also shared a 1975 diary entry where she expressed her suspicion that Zandstra might be responsible for Gretchen’s kidnapping.

Zandstra, who had moved several times since the crime, was arrested in Georgia by Pennsylvania State Police last week.

During the arrest, he reportedly confessed to the crime. He is currently being held in a local jail and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Joanna Falcone Sullivan, co-author of the book about Gretchen’s tragedy, believes that their work helped bring forth new information and leads.

The arrest has brought a sense of relief to the community affected by the crime, and the Harrington family expressed that it feels like “one step closer to justice.”

Gretchen Harrington, described as kind, sweet, and gentle, had a lasting impact on those around her. Even at the young age of eight, she left a profound and positive impression on people’s lives.