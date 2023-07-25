Ishaq Dar reacts to ‘objections’ to his name for caretaker PM

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he was surprised at the reactions from ‘some quarters’ over the proposal being discussed to nominate his name for the caretaker prime minister slot.

Ishaq Dar said he would accept whatever decision Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leadership takes about caretaker prime minister slot.

The finance minister said the discussion about caretaker prime minister is premature at the moment as it is being discussed.

“The decision of caretaker prime minister will be taken by PDM and coalition parties,” he said.

Caretaker PM needs to be empowered

Ishaq Dar insisted that Pakistan cannot be run without increasing the powers of caretaker government and there is no possibility of postponing the elections.

“Caretaker government should be for 90 days instead of 60 days,” he said while talking to the SAMAA TV programme Red Line.

Rupee’s devaluation against USD

The finance minister claimed the real value of the rupee against the dollar is Rs244 and USD should return to the value.

“As a Pakistani, I am unhappy about the devaluation of the rupee and as finance minister, I will not say anything in the public interest,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif’s return

Ishaq Dar said that Nawaz Sharif will return with full vigour and participate in the elections.

“Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate for the prime ministership for the fourth time,” he opined.

He said he would advise Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be a part of Nawaz Sharif’s team in the centre.

Battle for Punjab: Political future of Maryam, Hamza

The finance minister said that it would be premature to say anything about Sharif scions Hamza or Maryam in Punjab.

Dar claimed that his government did not take any revenge despite being subjected to the worst of it in the last five years.

“Allah has restored me to my old position (as finance minister),” he said.

Both the ‘Project PTI’ and those who brought it are responsible for the economic disaster in the country.