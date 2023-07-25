Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested once again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan was once again re-arrested under 3-MPO after being released from Mardan court.

The lawyer of Tehreek-e-Insaf said that the anti-corruption department had filed an FIR against Ali Muhammad Khan on the charge of corruption in the development projects of the local government.

After his arrest, he was transferred to Mardan Jail.

He said that Sessions Judge Inamullah’s court approved Ali Muhammad Khan’s bail application and issued an order to deposit two bonds of Rs5 lakh each.

He was supposed to be released from Mardan Jail after submitting the bail documents, meanwhile DC Mardan arrested him again under three MPOs.

According to the lawyer, Mardan DC has used the powers to transfer Ali Muhammad Khan to jail for another week under three MPOs, while earlier Ali Muhammad Khan has been released on bail from Peshawar and Punjab in three MOs.

He said that the Peshawar High Court had issued an order regarding Ali Muhammad Khan that he should not be arrested again in any case, while DC Mardan violated the court decision, we will go to court against him.

It is pertinent to note that PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested for the seventh consecutive time after being released after the May 9 incident.