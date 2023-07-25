Watch Live
India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup

Australia will play their matches on September 22, 24 and 27 before World Cup
AFP Jul 25, 2023
India’s Mohammed Siraj (2R) and Kuldeep Yadav (R) congratulate Australian players at the end of the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
India will kickstart their home season with three one-day internationals against Australia in September and host England for five Tests starting January, according to the fixtures announced Tuesday.

Australia will play their matches on September 22, 24 and 27 before the 50-over showpiece tournament begins in India on October 5.

The Aussies will again clash with the hosts in five T20 matches after the conclusion of the World Cup on November 19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will begin the new year by hosting Afghanistan in three T20 internationals on January 11, 14 and 17 before the high-profile England series.

The first Test against England starts January 25 in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Vizag (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

