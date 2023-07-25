Bilawal congratulates his ‘brother’ Wang Yi on being re-appointed as China’s FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulate his ‘brother’ Wang Yi on his appointment as China’s Foreign Minister.

in a tweet, Bilawal said, “FM Wang is an astute and seasoned diplomat whom I had the distinct pleasure of interacting with twice last year.”

“I’m confident that under his watch our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership would grow from strength to strength,” the foreign minister said.

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month. His absence had sparked a storm of speculation that Qin, considered a confidant of President Xi Jinping, had fallen from grace or was subject to an official investigation.