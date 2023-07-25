Shaniera Akram’s witty Tweet leaves netizens in splits

Shaniera Akram, the renowned philanthropist, and social media influencer, recently took to Twitter to share her sarcastic thoughts on a popular culinary delight - “Double Roti.”

Her witty tweet has become a hit among netizens, tickling funny bones and earning admiration for her candid humour.

As the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram is a prominent figure in the social sphere, using her platform to advocate for various social causes and engage with her followers in light-hearted conversations.

In her latest tweet, Shaniera Akram humorously shared her thoughts saying, “I once thought double roti was actually 2 rotis stuck together to make them seem thicker. Seemed logic enough,” playfully questioning its significance in everyday life.

Known for her charming wit and candid approach to social media, Shaniera’s tweet struck a chord with netizens, who embraced her light-hearted take on a staple delight.

As the tweet gained traction, it sparked a wave of humorous responses and reactions, with fans and followers expressing their appreciation for her amusing perspective.

Beyond her entertaining tweets, Shaniera Akram’s philanthropic efforts and advocacy work have earned her widespread respect and admiration, making her an influential figure on and off social media.

With her unique blend of humour, compassion, and advocacy, Shaniera Akram continues to be a cherished presence on social media, engaging with her audience in meaningful and delightful ways.