Allies, opposition oppose empowering caretaker govt

The government allies and opposition members expressed outrage at the introduction of further amendments to the Election Act, proposing to grant additional powers to the caretaker government.

The joint session of Parliament on Tuesday chaired by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf witnessed heated debates as the government presented more amendments to the Election Act.

Raza Rabbani

This move sparked objections from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raza Rabbani who raised concerns about the lack of consultation with members and questioned the legitimacy of the additional amendments.

Rabbani stated that there seems to be an echo of certain legislation today, and there are indications that a supplementary agenda will be introduced.

He argued that the proposed legislation seemed to be an attempt to turn the joint session into a mere rubber stamp, similar to the NA and the Senate.

He emphasised that without access to a copy of the amendments for comparison, the process lacked transparency and accountability.

PPP leader strongly opposed the amendments, stating that numerous decisions and court rulings exist on the role and scope of the caretaker government.

He expressed worry that elevating the caretaker government to the level of an elected government could undermine the principles of parliamentary democracy.

Kamran Murtaza

Senator Kamran Murtaza of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl) stated that the Parliament’s solemnity appears to be dwindling.

He expressed his frustration, feeling that their presence in Parliament is merely symbolic, akin to having tea and leaving afterward.

The lawmaker said, “What kind of agenda is this, of which we only got to know after reaching the legislature?”

Ali Zafar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar passionately appealed the NA speaker, “I urge you not to degrade Parliament any further.”

He said that the Parliament was being treated like a flock of sheep, oblivious to where they are being led for slaughter.

The public also perceives that Parliament’s value is diminishing, he added.

Zafar urged the speaker to uphold the rules and defer voting on bills for which the lawmakers have not received the proposed amendments.

Session adjourned

NA Speaker Ashraf announced the continuation of the joint session of Parliament on Wednesday.

He stated that the bills with reservations on amendments will be deferred until tomorrow (Wednesday) for further consideration.

PTI women lawmakers staged a protest after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif referred to them as ‘garbage’.