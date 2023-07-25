This is how TikTok is challenging Elon Musk’s Twitter

Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

Meta Platforms (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk’s Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create “an everything app”.