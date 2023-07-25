Emraan Hashmi joins action-packed cast of ‘Tiger 3’

Emraan Hashmi, the versatile and talented Bollywood actor, is all set to join the star-studded cast of “Tiger 3,” one of the most anticipated action thrillers in the industry.

The actor’s inclusion in the film has generated immense excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

“Tiger 3” is the third of the successful “Tiger” franchise, featuring superstar Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger and Katrina Kaif as his partner Zoya. With the addition of Emraan Hashmi, the movie promises to elevate the thrill and action quotient to new heights.

Known for his impactful performances and intense roles, Emraan Hashmi’s presence in “Tiger 3” is expected to bring a new dynamic to the film’s narrative.

The movie’s plot and Emraan Hashmi’s character details are being kept under wraps, adding to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding his role in the film.

Emraan Hashmi’s association with the “Tiger” franchise is eagerly awaited, as fans look forward to witnessing the electrifying chemistry between the three talented actors.

As “Tiger 3” gears up for a grand release, the film promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, showcasing the stellar performances of its star-studded cast, led by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and now, Emraan Hashmi. The movie’s release is eagerly anticipated, and fans are eagerly awaiting the adrenaline-pumping thrill ride that awaits them in the third instalment of this successful franchise.