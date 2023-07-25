Sara Ali Khan’s recent photos, sparks religious debate

Sara Ali Khan, the young and talented Bollywood actress, recently took to social media to share some religious photos, showcasing her deep connection to spirituality and faith.

She was seen posting pictures and videos in a Hindu temple, performing their prayers, whereas in another post she was seen holding her hands together praying and making “Dua.”

Extreme backlash welcomed her to the world of social media, where fans took a jibe at Sara Ali Khan and slammed her for calling herself a Muslim, as she was seen performing Hindu prayers, side by side with Islamic ones.

Many fans, commented asking others to unfollow her and some showed extreme disappointment.

As the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has made a mark in the film industry with her impressive performances and endearing personality. While her on-screen charisma has garnered her a massive fan following, her recent religious posts have showcased another dimension of her life.

Though her recent posts sparked a heated debate among her fans, as their point of views clashed.

Known for her humility and down-to-earth nature, Sara Ali Khan’s religious posts reflect her genuine approach to life, though many are not happy with her school of thought.

By sharing these religious photos, Sara Ali Khan offers a glimpse into the personal aspects of her life.