PIA approves restructuring of national airline

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) board Tuesday approved restructuring of airline.

SAMAA TV quoting sources reported that the national airline board met but took no decision on the salary increase of PIA employees due to financial.

Sources familiar with the development claimed that PIA board directed to prepare an integrated restructuring plan

The sources further claimed that as per the restructuring plan, the Pakistan International Airline PIA will be divided into two parts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted a committee to work out restructuring, reformation and revival of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He was chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the PIA, according to the PM Office.

The committee comprised Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the PM Jahanzeb Khan and secretary aviation.