Kangana Ranaut to grace ‘International Glory Awards 2023’ as chief guest

Kangana Ranaut, the acclaimed and fearless Bollywood actress, is set to add her star power to the “International Glory Awards 2023” as the esteemed Chief Guest on August 10.

The prestigious award ceremony will celebrate excellence and recognize achievers from various fields on a global platform.

Known for her stellar performances and unapologetic stance on various issues, Kangana Ranaut has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and talented actresses. Her dedication to her craft and strong persona have earned her widespread acclaim and admiration.

The “International Glory Awards” aim to acknowledge outstanding individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions in diverse domains, such as entertainment, art, business, social impact, and more.

As the Chief Guest, Kangana Ranaut’s presence at the event will undoubtedly add a touch of grandeur and excitement, drawing attention from audiences around the world.

With her charismatic presence and bold persona, Kangana Ranaut is expected to deliver an inspiring speech, honoring the achievements of the distinguished awardees and encouraging others to dream big and reach for glory.