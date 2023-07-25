‘Dreamgirl 2’ teaser featuring Ananya Panday unveiled

The wait is finally over for fans of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as the teaser of “Dreamgirl 2” has been released, creating a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

The talented duo is all set to weave their magic once again in the much-anticipated sequel, scheduled for a grand release on August 25.

“Dreamgirl,” the original film released in 2019, became a massive success at the box office, winning hearts with its unique storyline and Ayushmann’s brilliant performance. The movie showcased Ayushmann Khurrana in a quirky yet endearing avatar, adding another feather to his cap as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors.

With the addition of the effervescent and talented Ananya Panday to the cast, “Dreamgirl 2” promises to deliver double the entertainment and laughter, setting high expectations among fans.

As the teaser hit the internet, it offered a glimpse of the duo’s sparkling on-screen chemistry and left fans eagerly anticipating more from the entertaining sequel.

“Dreamgirl 2” is expected to be a roller-coaster ride of laughter, emotions, and memorable performances.

As the release date approaches, excitement builds, and fans gear up to witness Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s camaraderie on the big screen once again in a sequel that promises to be even more delightful than its predecessor.