Weather could stop Pakistan from winning Colombo Test

Pakistan Cricket Team dominated the first day of Colombo Test match against Sri Lanka as they dismissed the hosts for just 166 runs and took lead of 12 runs for the loss of just two wickets, when rain stopped the play on second day.

Only 10 overs were bowled on the second day, and the bad news for Pakistan team is that, more rain is expected on third and fourth day.

Pakistan is the only team with 100% record in World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle so far, as the match between India and West Indies was also drawn due to rain.

The Test match between England and Australia was also drawn few days back, as England were in strong position but rain allowed only 30 overs in last two days.

Pakistan might be looking for more aggressive approach on the third day, if rain allowed play. They would be looking to take big lead by playing less overs, so that they can get enough time to bowl out the Sri Lankan side.

Pakistan had won the Test series in Sri Lanka, last time in 2015 but they would be looking to whitewash the Islanders in a Test series for the first time in Sri Lanka since 1994.