Punjab govt considers options to ‘relocate’ religious relics from Badshahi mosque

A meeting of the committee established for the maintenance of the holy relics in Badshahi Masjid met Tuesday chaired by Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Azfar Ali and Interim Minister of Information Amir Mir.

Lahore commissioner, Auqaf Secretary and Walled City Authority officials and other related departments officials attended the meeting.

The meeting members considered various options regarding keeping the religious relics at its current location or to shift it at some suitable alternative location.

“The best arrangements are made for sacred religious blessings around the world,” Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said. The provincial minister said, “We have to take steps towards securing these holy relics with the help of modern scientific principles.”

Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said religious sentiments will be considered on the issue of transfer of religious relics.

According to media reports, there are 27 artefacts preserved at the Gallery of the Badshahi mosque.