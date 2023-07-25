FIA arrests three main accused in loan app scam

The FIA Cybercrime Circle Lahore arrested three main suspects of online loan apps Tuesday.

According to FIA officials, the operation was carried out in a posh area of ​​Lahore—the arrested accused have been identified as Sulaiman, Owais and Abdul Rehman.

The accused used to harass the borrowers by making threatening calls from different phone numbers.

The details of the borrowers were also hacked and objectionable pictures were used for harassment.

A case has been registered against the accused under the PECA Act.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already launched a crackdown on online loan apps following the tragic suicide of a 42-year-old man named Muhammad Masood from Rawalpindi.

Masood took his own life after being subjected to blackmail by online loan apps.

The FIA spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that two offices of loan apps located in Sector G8, Islamabad, were raided and subsequently sealed. Laptops and computers were also seized as part of the operation.

To gather information about illegal loan apps, the FIA is coordinating with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The spokesperson stated that further action would be taken against apps found to be engaging in unlawful activities