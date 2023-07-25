Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with British-Indian model

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his rumoured flame Neelam Gill again on Monday as they stepped out in St Tropez.

Leo, 48, has been living it up on a yacht in the coastal town and joined 28-year-old Neelam, his pal Tobey Maguire, 48, and another female companion for a day on the vessel.

Vogue star Neelam Gill looked effortlessly stylish for the outing in a leopard print maxi dress that skimmed over her lithe figure.

The English model added to the look with a bright green holdall and sliders while also carrying a small Dior handbag.

Leo opted for a low-key look as he teamed a plain white T-shirt with beige shorts, adding a baseball cap.

Earlier this month, Leo was spotted partying with two of his rumoured flames, Neelam and Maya Jama, 28, in London.

Leo was attending the Vogue Summer party at the Chiltern Firehouse, where Maya - the face of Vogue’s August edition - and Neelam were seen putting on sizzling displays in floor-sweeping gowns.

In pictures shared by fellow party goers, Leonardo looked to be having a wonderful time as he lived it up with a slew of the movers and shakers, with insiders telling MailOnline he placed himself by the DJ booth amid the festivities.

Far from just being surrounded by his romantic interests, Leo’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also in attendance and sharing a laugh with her son.

Neelam’s jaunt on the high seas with the hunk launched rumours, mostly thanks to his famed penchant for younger girlfriends, particularly models.

TMZ reports that the reason for their closeness in recent months is because Neelam is dating one of Leo’s friends.

The pair were also spotted at dinner in Paris with Tobey last month, who is believed to be single and has been linked to a string of beauties lately.