SHO martyred in Khyber suicide blast inside mosque: Police

Police said that a powerful blast occurred in Ali Masjid area located in tehsil Jamrud of Khyber district in which Additional Station House Officer )SHO) Adnan Afridi seriously embraced martyrdom in blast, according to the police.

Rescue teams have been dispatched. The law enforcement forces agencies cordoned off the blast area.

Police said that the law enforcement agencies had the tipoff about the presence of suspicious people in the area.

A suicide blast occurred inside the mosque in Gharuba area “When the Additional SHO called the suspicious person, he ran away and entered mosque to take shelter and blew himself up,” police said.

The Additional SHO entered the mosque to catch the bomber and embrace martyred, police officials said.

Last week, tree policemen and a civilian embraced martyrdom after two suicide bombers exploded in Bara, hours after two policemen were martyred in a shooting at their post in Peshawar.

According to the police, terrorists wearing police uniforms drove in a car to the Tehsil Offices Compound in Bara – in Khyber district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – and broke into the premises by cutting a barbed-wire fence.

As the intruders opened fire at the policemen on duty, two suicide attackers attempted to enter the premises through its main gate.