Ahsan Iqbal calls for collaborative actions to bring country out of crises

The two-day Pakistan Governance Forum 2023 started on Tuesday to develop a roadmap for a stable, transparent, agile and responsible (STAR) governance system in the country.

The two-day event, being held under the ‘Turnaround Pakistan’ initiative, is anticipated to serve as a pivotal platform for the exchange of ideas and the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap that will shape the future of governance in Pakistan. The event was attended by hundreds of prominent figures from diverse sectors, political leaders, experts, and representatives from civil society, who deliberated on a wide range of crucial aspects of governance.

Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion.

During the two-day moot, 24 sessions are scheduled side-by-side under different themes.

At the inaugural session, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical role of effective governance in the face of ‘unprecedented global changes’.

The minister acknowledged the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements, social transformation, and the growing demand for active citizen participation in governance.

He stressed the need for a balanced approach that embraces change while preserving the stability and order in society.

The minister urged for an inclusive and collaborative approach to governance, where political differences are set aside, and the entire nation works together to address the country’s challenges.

He emphasized that governance must be responsible, transparent, and stable to build public trust and ensure accountability.

He highlighted the importance of the 5Es framework for Pakistan’s progress, focusing on exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy and equity. Addressing the governance challenges, minister Iqbal emphasized the need for efficiency and transparency in government operations.

He highlighted the implementation of policies and the importance of practical actions in bridging the “knowing-doing gap”.

Resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Samuel Rizk, in his address, acknowledged the importance of the forum’s discussions in shaping a governance roadmap that supports Pakistan’s inclusive growth and development.

Mr Rizk highlighted the multiple crises that the world faces today, encompassing climate shocks, socioeconomic inequalities, global political polarization, and technological ambivalence.

He emphasized that these crises demand urgent and collective action to address their profound impacts on billions of lives globally.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in his address remarked that effective governance is the key in addressing the major issues prevalent in the education sector and society as a whole.