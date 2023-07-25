Parvez Elahi moves SC against LHC’s suspension of protective bail

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approached the Supreme Court for bail and challenged the Lahore High Court’s decision to suspend his protective bail.

The plea stated that a single bench of the Lahore High Court had granted Elahi protective bail.

On an appeal of the Punjab government, a division bench of the court suspended the protective bail order, the application says.

In the present case, an intra-court appeal cannot be filed against the decision of the single bench.

Elahi’s application claims the former chief minister is being targeted to exact political revenge.

The Supreme Court should declare the order of the division bench of the Lahore High Court null and void, it sought.

Meanwhile, the apex court has also fixed for hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against declaring the Toshakhana criminal case maintainable.

The hearing has been fixed for tomorrow.