Flood alert issued, as Punjab rivers report rise in water level

The water level in the rivers of Punjab has started to increase. There is a low-level flood in the Indus River at Tarbela and Kalabagh.

Flood alert has also been issued in Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the PDMA, there is a moderate flood at Chashma and Taunsa.

A spokesman says there is a low-level flood in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singhwala and Sulemanki, as well as Guddu and Nowshera barrages.

He further said the district administration around the Ravi River has been alerted.

The inflow of water in Tarbela Dam is 319,000 cusecs, while discharge is 262,600 cusecs.

At Kalabagh, the water inflow has been recorded at 367,888 cusecs and discharge is 360,000 cusecs.

At Chashma Barrage, the inflow has been recorded at around 404,571 cusecs, and discharge 400,571 cusecs.

At Taunsa Barrage, the inflow has been recorded at 395,152 cusecs, while discharge is 395,152 cusecs.

Meanwhile, a low-level flood has been reported at Head Balloki in the Ravi River. At Shahdara, the flow of water is 35,000 cusecs.