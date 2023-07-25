PM lays foundation stone of eight mega projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and a team of government officials, visited Dera Ismail Khan to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several significant development projects in the region.

These projects include construction of several link roads from Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dera -Zhob transmission line along with sub grid station and projects related to provision of Oil and Natural gas to the people of the area.

While addressing the press conference, the Prime Minister stated that the centerpiece of the project are a strategic road initiative that will improve connectivity and ease transportation in the region.

“This project is expected to create numerous employment opportunities and enhance the overall economic landscape,” he added.

The premier affirmed that the government has allocated Rs3 billion for the development of the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also revealed exciting news about recent gas discoveries in Bannu and other areas.

“The discovered gas reserves are estimated to be worth approximately 1.1 billion dollars,” he said adding that it will provide a potential boost to the country’s energy sector.

During the press conference, Minister of State Musadik Malik emphasized the government’s efforts in the energy sector.

“Six billion energy project, which had been delayed for several years, has now gained significant momentum,” he revealed.

Mr. Malik further elaborated that the government successfully completed the Tharman transmission line in a remarkably short time, adding 5000 MW to the national electricity grid within 16 months.

Additionally, 2000MW of coal-based power has been integrated into the energy system, further strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure.

JUI chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit, praised the government’s commitment to the development of Dera Ismail Khan.

He commended the technical expertise demonstrated by the officers involved in various projects and expressed optimism about the positive changes these initiatives will bring to the region.

JUI chief emphasized the significance of the proposed industrial estate, road network, and agricultural initiatives, asserting that these projects would transform the area’s destiny.

He also urged the government to prioritize peace and harmony in the region, while ensuring that the needs of flood victims are promptly addressed.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the economic challenges faced during the tenure of his government.

He attributed these challenges to the previous government’s mismanagement, which had resulted in a broken IMF agreement and an acute shortage of resources.