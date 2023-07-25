Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s first look in new drama leaves fans excited

The first look of highly anticipated drama featuring Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali has been unveiled, creating excitement among their fans. The drama titled “Mein “ is set to be aired soon, and expectations are running high after Wahaj Ali’s recent success with “Tere Bin.”

Under the direction of Badr Mehmood and the writing of Zanjabeel Asim, “Mein Mein” promises to be a captivating watch. Interestingly, there are speculations that Ayeza Khan will once again portray a negative role, much like her impactful performance in “Mere Paas Tum Ho.”

View this post on Instagram

Furthermore, Ayeza Khan is set to appear in another mega drama, “ Jaan-e-Jahan,“ where she will reunite with Hamza Ali Abbasi after a decade since their collaboration in “Pyare Afzal.” The upcoming drama is being directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

View this post on Instagram

Fans are eagerly anticipating both of these promising dramas, as they bring together talented actors and creative teams to deliver engaging and entertaining narratives on the small screen.