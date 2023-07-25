Derbyshire sign Mohammad Amir for 2024 season

Derbyshire have signed former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, as an overseas player for the first half of the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old will be available for the first half of the LV= County Championship fixtures of the 2024 season, as well as the entire T20 Blast group stages.

Amir will reunite with Derbyshire head of cricket and former Pakistan national coach Mickey Arthur.

Regarded as one of the finest Pakistan quicks of his generation, Amir claimed 259 international wickets in 147 matches across all formats – including 119 Test dismissals and best figures of 6-44 against West Indies in 2017.

He was a key member of Mickey Arthur’s Pakistan side which won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, with Amir claiming 3-16 in the final.

“Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler and someone who I am delighted to bring to Derbyshire,” said Mickey.

“I know all about his quality - he has been a big-game player throughout his career and that’s something I’ve seen first-hand,” he added.

Overall, Amir has claimed 266 first-class wickets at an average of just 22.63, and 287 T20 scalps across the globe at 22.28.

Amir is heralded as a must-have player in T20 tournaments worldwide, and he also has experience of the English domestic game, having had spells with Essex and Gloucestershire in 2017 and 2022 respectively.

Amir stated: “I’ve enjoyed my experiences of county cricket in the past and joining up with Mickey, who I’ve had so much success with internationally, is something I’m looking forward to.”

“The County Championship is so special and I’ve always enjoyed playing first-class cricket in England. I’ve spoken to Mickey about the quality in the squad and I want to put in the performances to help Derbyshire challenge in red and white ball cricket next summer”.