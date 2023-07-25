Rana Sanaullah acquitted of charges of threatening govt officials, families

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Gujranwala has acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of charges of threatening government officials and their families.

The judge pronounced the decision as the complainant withdrew his stance.

Rana Sanaullah appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court today in the case registered at the Industrial police station of Gujrat.

In the case registered on August 25, 2022, Rana Sanaullah was accused of threatening high-ranking government officials and their families.

The court had issued a summons notice to the minister through the police following his numerous absences.

He was directed to appear in court in any case. The minister’s guarantor was also issued a summons notice.

The plaintiff, Shahkaz Aslam, withdrew from his accusations in the court, after which the interior minister was acquitted of the charges.

Later, talking to the media outside the court, the minister thanked God that a “fabricated case” had come to its conclusion today.

Rana Sana media talk

In the upcoming elections, the people of Pakistan will get a chance to choose their representatives, Sanaullah remarked.

“We always worked for the development of the country disregarding our personal interests,” he added.

He also claimed that former premier Imran Khan had the US cipher and he was responsible for it.

Further commenting on the speculation around the caretaker set-up, the minister said it was being discussed that the caretaker prime minister should be a politician.

He added that the PML-N will take a decision keeping in mind the reactions of the people.

Moreover, Rana Sanaullah said the price hike was not a gift of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, but that of the IMF.

“We wanted to make electricity free up to 200 units,” he claimed.