Breaking stereotypes: Tuba Anwar calls for shared responsibilities in marriage

Actress and model Tuba Anwar has voiced her concerns about the traditional expectations placed solely on girls when it comes to marriage.

In a recent interview, Tuba Anwar highlighted that when a girl gets married, she is often told that it is her responsibility to manage the household, save money, and make compromises.

She questioned why compromise is emphasized only for girls, and stressed that maintaining a successful marriage should be a shared responsibility for both partners.

According to Tuba, cultivating a successful marriage is an art that requires learning and understanding. She suggested that couples, especially young ones, should be taught how to solve problems they may encounter during the initial two years of marriage.

To address issues and promote healthy relationships, Tuba encouraged seeking therapy, especially for couples facing challenges.

She emphasized that the responsibility of a successful married life lies not only with the wife but also with the husband, mother-in-law, and other family members, and therefore, it should not be solely on the girl who is about to get married.

Tuba Anwar herself married Aamir Liaquat in 2018 and later pursued a career in acting. However, the couple parted ways in 2022 with a divorce.