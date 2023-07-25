IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against FIA summons on cipher issue

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the summons issued by the FIA on the cipher issue.

The court reserved its decision on the maintainability of the case after hearing the lawyer’s arguments.

Imran Khan’s counsel Latif Khosa told the court that the FIA initiated the inquiry into the cipher issue over the cabinet’s directives.

He questioned if the cabinet can give instructions to the FIA.

“Call a parliamentary committee and discuss the matter there,” Khosa suggested.

The court remarked that basically, the petitioner has challenged the FIA’s July 19 summons notice.

Khosa further remarked that it is a crime to tap any prime minister’s phone, adding it is not the matter of the PTI chairman, but the Prime Minister’s Office.

The client is a former prime minister, but he doesn’t know why he has been summoned.

“Our bold interior minister says arrest can be made at the time of inquiry also,” the lawyer said.

On the other hand, due to the expected appearance of the PTI chairman at the FIA headquarters, the Islamabad police have taken security measures.

The FIA’s Quick Response Team is also on alert outside the headquarters. Imran Khan had been summoned by the FIA at noon.