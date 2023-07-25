FIA JIT questions Imran Khan in cypher, audio leaks case for over 2 hours

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the FIA’s joint inquiry team in the cypher and audio leaks case, where he answered questions for more than two hours.

The team asked Imran Khan various questions about the cypher, as well as about the statements of his former principal secretary Azam Khan.

The team also asked him questions about the investigation from Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The questionnaire included questions about the disappearance of the cypher as well as audio leaks.

The JIT also questioned Imran Khan about his various statements.

The former premier responded that minutes of both meetings of the National Security Committee on the cypher are available.

The JIT intends to continue further investigation in light of the statements related to the cypher.

Due to Imran’s expected appearance at the FIA headquarters in the cypher and audio leaks case, the Islamabad police had taken security measures.

The FIA’s Quick Response Team was also on alert outside the headquarters. Imran Khan had been summoned by the FIA at noon.

Verdict reserved on Imran’s plea against FIA summons

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the summons issued by the FIA on the cypher issue.

The court reserved its decision on the maintainability of the case after hearing the lawyer’s arguments.

Imran Khan’s counsel Latif Khosa told the court that the FIA initiated the inquiry into the cypher issue over the cabinet’s directives.

He questioned if the cabinet can give instructions to the FIA.

“Call a parliamentary committee and discuss the matter there,” Khosa suggested.

The court remarked that basically, the petitioner has challenged the FIA’s July 19 summons notice.

Khosa further remarked that it is a crime to tap any prime minister’s phone, adding it is not the matter of the PTI chairman, but the Prime Minister’s Office.

The client is a former prime minister, but he doesn’t know why he has been summoned.

“Our bold interior minister says arrest can be made at the time of inquiry also,” the lawyer said.