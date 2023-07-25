ECP puts off contempt hearing against Imran Khan till Aug 2

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday while accepting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan’s petition adjourned the contempt hearing till August 2.

It is pertinent to mention that the electoral watchdog had initiated contempt proceedings against PTI chairman, Fawad and Asad Umar for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

A four-member commission headed by ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt case.

During the hearing, ECP bench member Ikramullah Khan questioned the police officials about the delivery of an arrest warrant to the lawyer instead of Mr Khan himself.

The officials were asked about their failure to comply with the arrest warrant.

Both Fawad Chaudhary and Chairman PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, were present before the Election Commission during the hearing. Shaheen informed the Commission that there are currently five cases involving Chairman PTI in the High Court, and once he is free from those, he will be available for further proceedings.

Fawad Chaudhary reiterated his position, which is similar to the stance taken in other cases. The Election Commission member asked him to submit his response, and the case was adjourned for further hearing on August 2.

During the adjournment, Chairman PTI appeared before the commission as the hearing resumed. The hearing room was restricted to unauthorized individuals, and Chairman PTI’s lawyers surrounded him, with Faisal Chaudhary among them.

Shoaib Shaheen, the lawyer for Chairman PTI, informed the commission that they had appeared as requested, but they had not received a copy of the previous order. He further explained that he currently lacks complete records as previous lawyers handled the matter.

In response, the Election Commission member advised Shaheen to coordinate with the Law Wing for the necessary documentation in the future.

Shoaib Shaheen requested the adjournment of the hearing until September, citing the upcoming one-month vacation period. However, the Election Commission member decided to hold the hearing of the remaining cases on August 2 simultaneously.

The commission, taking into account Shaheen’s request, postponed the contempt hearing against Chairman PTI Imran Khan till August 2, when the case will be heard alongside other related matters.